    Orient Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 825.18 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 825.18 crore in June 2023 up 15.58% from Rs. 713.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.03 crore in June 2023 down 1.03% from Rs. 37.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.61 crore in June 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2022.

    Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2022.

    Orient Cement shares closed at 143.70 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.64% returns over the last 6 months and 23.72% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations825.18876.03713.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations825.18876.03713.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.52127.4594.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.53-20.56-16.44
    Power & Fuel----228.68
    Employees Cost47.1137.2542.99
    Depreciation36.7436.4736.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses555.83592.44262.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.45102.9965.86
    Other Income4.434.851.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.87107.8367.07
    Interest9.679.537.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.2198.3059.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.2198.3059.09
    Tax20.1830.9221.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.0367.3837.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.0367.3837.42
    Equity Share Capital20.4920.4920.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.813.291.83
    Diluted EPS1.813.291.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.813.291.83
    Diluted EPS1.813.291.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

