Orient Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 825.18 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 825.18 crore in June 2023 up 15.58% from Rs. 713.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.03 crore in June 2023 down 1.03% from Rs. 37.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.61 crore in June 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2022.

Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.83 in June 2022.

Orient Cement shares closed at 143.70 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.64% returns over the last 6 months and 23.72% over the last 12 months.