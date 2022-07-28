 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 713.94 crore, up 3.33% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 713.94 crore in June 2022 up 3.33% from Rs. 690.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.42 crore in June 2022 down 58.17% from Rs. 89.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2022 down 45.09% from Rs. 188.32 crore in June 2021.

Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2021.

Orient Cement shares closed at 119.25 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.51% returns over the last 6 months and -20.90% over the last 12 months.

Orient Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 713.94 803.86 690.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 713.94 803.86 690.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.34 110.37 91.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.44 -8.56 -0.52
Power & Fuel 228.68 218.33 132.08
Employees Cost 42.99 33.96 39.99
Depreciation 36.33 36.62 35.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 262.17 296.42 241.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.86 116.73 150.89
Other Income 1.21 1.99 2.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.07 118.71 152.99
Interest 7.98 4.89 15.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.09 113.83 137.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 59.09 113.83 137.13
Tax 21.67 40.59 47.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.42 73.24 89.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.42 73.24 89.46
Equity Share Capital 20.49 20.49 20.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 3.57 4.37
Diluted EPS 1.83 3.57 4.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 3.57 4.37
Diluted EPS 1.83 3.57 4.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Cement #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.