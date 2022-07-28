Orient Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 713.94 crore, up 3.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 713.94 crore in June 2022 up 3.33% from Rs. 690.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.42 crore in June 2022 down 58.17% from Rs. 89.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.40 crore in June 2022 down 45.09% from Rs. 188.32 crore in June 2021.

Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2021.

Orient Cement shares closed at 119.25 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.51% returns over the last 6 months and -20.90% over the last 12 months.