Orient Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 690.90 crore, up 68.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 690.90 crore in June 2021 up 68.36% from Rs. 410.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.46 crore in June 2021 up 249.38% from Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.32 crore in June 2021 up 81.32% from Rs. 103.86 crore in June 2020.

Orient Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2020.

Orient Cement shares closed at 169.50 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.89% returns over the last 6 months and 154.89% over the last 12 months.