Orient Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 687.79 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.79 crore in June 2019 up 7.48% from Rs. 639.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.90 crore in June 2019 up 248.97% from Rs. 16.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.14 crore in June 2019 up 72.51% from Rs. 88.77 crore in June 2018.

Orient Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2018.

Orient Cement shares closed at 101.10 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given 45.57% returns over the last 6 months and -20.49% over the last 12 months.