Orient Cement standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 639.90 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 639.90 619.74 568.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 639.90 619.74 568.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 79.92 78.61 69.66 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.83 0.38 -7.81 Power & Fuel 177.85 169.23 137.56 Employees Cost 39.97 34.27 34.97 Depreciation 32.43 31.36 31.03 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 270.57 262.70 216.98 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.00 43.21 85.85 Other Income 3.34 3.39 6.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.34 46.60 92.16 Interest 29.40 28.36 33.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.94 18.25 58.87 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.94 18.25 58.87 Tax 10.92 5.43 19.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.02 12.81 38.92 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.02 12.81 38.92 Equity Share Capital 20.49 20.49 20.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.63 1.90 Diluted EPS 0.78 0.63 1.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.63 1.90 Diluted EPS 0.78 0.63 1.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited