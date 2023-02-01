 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 732.29 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 732.29 crore in December 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 617.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.52 crore in December 2022 down 36.99% from Rs. 43.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.46 crore in December 2022 down 23.79% from Rs. 120.01 crore in December 2021.

Orient Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 732.29 615.28 617.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 732.29 615.28 617.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.91 82.77 78.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.36 24.37 5.93
Power & Fuel 227.39 -- 139.91
Employees Cost 42.57 43.29 41.56
Depreciation 37.09 36.93 36.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 277.45 432.29 233.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.24 -4.38 80.70
Other Income 1.13 4.83 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.37 0.46 83.18
Interest 9.72 10.54 15.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.65 -10.09 67.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.65 -10.09 67.39
Tax 17.13 -0.59 23.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.52 -9.50 43.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.52 -9.50 43.67
Equity Share Capital 20.49 20.49 20.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 -0.46 2.13
Diluted EPS 1.34 -0.46 2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.34 -0.46 2.13
Diluted EPS 1.34 -0.46 2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited