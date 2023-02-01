Orient Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 732.29 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 732.29 crore in December 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 617.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.52 crore in December 2022 down 36.99% from Rs. 43.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.46 crore in December 2022 down 23.79% from Rs. 120.01 crore in December 2021.