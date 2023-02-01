English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 732.29 crore, up 18.58% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 732.29 crore in December 2022 up 18.58% from Rs. 617.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.52 crore in December 2022 down 36.99% from Rs. 43.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.46 crore in December 2022 down 23.79% from Rs. 120.01 crore in December 2021.

    Orient Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations732.29615.28617.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations732.29615.28617.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.9182.7778.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.3624.375.93
    Power & Fuel227.39--139.91
    Employees Cost42.5743.2941.56
    Depreciation37.0936.9336.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses277.45432.29233.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.24-4.3880.70
    Other Income1.134.832.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.370.4683.18
    Interest9.7210.5415.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.65-10.0967.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.65-10.0967.39
    Tax17.13-0.5923.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.52-9.5043.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.52-9.5043.67
    Equity Share Capital20.4920.4920.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.34-0.462.13
    Diluted EPS1.34-0.462.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.34-0.462.13
    Diluted EPS1.34-0.462.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited