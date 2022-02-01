Orient Cement Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 617.53 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 617.53 crore in December 2021 up 2.14% from Rs. 604.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.67 crore in December 2021 down 18.95% from Rs. 53.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.01 crore in December 2021 down 16.69% from Rs. 144.05 crore in December 2020.

Orient Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.63 in December 2020.

Orient Cement shares closed at 167.90 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.39% returns over the last 6 months and 93.10% over the last 12 months.