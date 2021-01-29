MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 604.61 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 604.61 crore in December 2020 up 7.11% from Rs. 564.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.88 crore in December 2020 up 1049.31% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.05 crore in December 2020 up 150.04% from Rs. 57.61 crore in December 2019.

Orient Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

Close

Orient Cement shares closed at 82.45 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.24% returns over the last 6 months and -1.96% over the last 12 months.

Orient Cement
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations604.61477.50564.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations604.61477.50564.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials52.7743.5061.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.917.571.54
Power & Fuel124.7989.53141.62
Employees Cost37.6435.9638.23
Depreciation35.9735.3634.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses257.63187.70266.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.7177.8720.32
Other Income7.372.692.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.0880.5622.97
Interest24.3526.3331.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.7354.23-8.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax83.7354.23-8.10
Tax29.8519.41-2.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.8834.82-5.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.8834.82-5.68
Equity Share Capital20.4920.4920.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.631.70-0.28
Diluted EPS2.631.70-0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.631.70-0.28
Diluted EPS2.631.70-0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Cement #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.