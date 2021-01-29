Orient Cement Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 604.61 crore, up 7.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 604.61 crore in December 2020 up 7.11% from Rs. 564.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.88 crore in December 2020 up 1049.31% from Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.05 crore in December 2020 up 150.04% from Rs. 57.61 crore in December 2019.

Orient Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

Orient Cement shares closed at 82.45 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.24% returns over the last 6 months and -1.96% over the last 12 months.