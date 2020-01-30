Orient Cement Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 564.49 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 564.49 crore in December 2019 down 1.08% from Rs. 570.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2019 up 58.59% from Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.61 crore in December 2019 up 37.23% from Rs. 41.98 crore in December 2018.

Orient Cement shares closed at 84.45 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.21% returns over the last 6 months and 20.47% over the last 12 months.