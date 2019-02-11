Orient Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 570.67 crore, up 11.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 570.67 crore in December 2018 up 11.56% from Rs. 511.53 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2018 up 22.44% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.98 crore in December 2018 up 2.14% from Rs. 41.10 crore in December 2017.
Orient Cement shares closed at 68.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.06% returns over the last 6 months and -56.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Orient Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|570.67
|560.78
|511.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|570.67
|560.78
|511.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.51
|70.80
|61.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.91
|3.84
|6.56
|Power & Fuel
|150.60
|154.96
|142.54
|Employees Cost
|37.59
|39.31
|36.79
|Depreciation
|34.43
|32.89
|31.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|267.16
|256.12
|225.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.46
|2.87
|7.18
|Other Income
|4.09
|2.45
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.55
|5.32
|9.16
|Interest
|27.79
|31.01
|33.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.24
|-25.69
|-24.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.24
|-25.69
|-24.76
|Tax
|-6.53
|-8.94
|-7.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.71
|-16.75
|-17.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.71
|-16.75
|-17.67
|Equity Share Capital
|20.49
|20.49
|20.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.82
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.82
|-0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.82
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.82
|-0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited