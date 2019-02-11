Orient Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 570.67 crore, up 11.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.67 crore in December 2018 up 11.56% from Rs. 511.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.71 crore in December 2018 up 22.44% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.98 crore in December 2018 up 2.14% from Rs. 41.10 crore in December 2017.

Orient Cement shares closed at 68.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.06% returns over the last 6 months and -56.27% over the last 12 months.