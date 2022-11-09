 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Cement Q2 loss at Rs 9 crore

PTI
Nov 09, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

The C K Birla group firm had logged a net profit of Rs 56.88 crore in July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Orient Cement on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 9.49 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.

Revenue from operation was marginally up at Rs 615.28 crore as against Rs 613.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in September quarter were Rs 630.19 crore, up 18.8 per cent from the year-ago period.

On Wednesday, Orient Cement stock settled 4.13 per cent down at Rs 131 on the BSE.

first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:39 pm
