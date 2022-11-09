English
    Orient Cement Q2 loss at Rs 9 crore

    PTI
    November 09, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
    Q2 earnings report (Representative image)

    Orient Cement on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 9.49 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022.

    The C K Birla group firm had logged a net profit of Rs 56.88 crore in July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

    Revenue from operation was marginally up at Rs 615.28 crore as against Rs 613.12 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total expenses in September quarter were Rs 630.19 crore, up 18.8 per cent from the year-ago period.

    On Wednesday, Orient Cement stock settled 4.13 per cent down at Rs 131 on the BSE.
