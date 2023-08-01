English
    Orient Cement Q1 net profit declines to Rs 37.03 crore

    Its revenue from operation was up 15.58 percent at Rs 825.17 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 713.93 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    August 01, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
    It had posted a net profit of Rs 37.41 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Orient Cement said in a regulatory filing.

    C K Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 37.03 crore in the June quarter.

    Its revenue from operation was up 15.58 percent at Rs 825.17 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 713.93 crore in the year-ago period.

    Orient Cement's total expenses were at Rs 772.39 crore in Q1 of FY2023-24, up 17.73 percent.

    In the June quarter, the company's total income was up 16 percent at Rs 829.60 crore.

    Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Tuesday settled 2.18 per cent lower at Rs 143.85 apiece on the BSE.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:48 pm

