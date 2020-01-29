App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Orient Cement Ltd net loss at Rs 5.67cr in October-December

Orient Cement's total expenses dropped 3.32 per cent to Rs 575.24 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 595 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

C K Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on January 29 reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 5.67 crore in October-December 2019 from that of Rs 13.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 567.14 crore, down 1.32 per cent compared to Rs 574.76 crore reported in the year-ago period, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing.

Orient Cement's total expenses dropped 3.32 per cent to Rs 575.24 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 595 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company informed that its board in a meeting held on Wednesday approved the resignation of Sushil Gupta from the position of the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from January 29, 2020, due to his personal reasons.

related news

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd settled at Rs 84.30 on BSE, up 0.18 per cent from the previous close.

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:47 pm

tags #Business #Orient Cement Ltd #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.