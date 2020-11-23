Orient Beverage Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore, down 57.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Beverages are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore in September 2020 down 57.04% from Rs. 21.81 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2020 down 410.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2020 down 138.07% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2019.
Orient Beverage shares closed at 55.20 on November 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.44% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Beverages
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.37
|6.42
|21.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.37
|6.42
|21.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.82
|1.03
|5.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.12
|1.10
|3.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.01
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.59
|3.02
|4.52
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.36
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.79
|3.10
|7.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.39
|-2.20
|0.95
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.89
|0.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-1.31
|1.86
|Interest
|1.11
|0.83
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.33
|-2.14
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.33
|-2.14
|1.05
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.33
|-2.15
|0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.33
|-2.15
|0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|2.16
|2.16
|2.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.78
|-9.95
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-10.78
|-9.95
|3.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.78
|-9.95
|3.46
|Diluted EPS
|-10.78
|-9.95
|3.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 07:00 pm