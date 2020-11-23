Orient Beverage Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore, down 57.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.37 crore in September 2020 down 57.04% from Rs. 21.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2020 down 410.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2020 down 138.07% from Rs. 2.18 crore in September 2019.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 55.20 on November 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.44% over the last 12 months.