English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Beverage Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.57 crore, up 33.94% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.57 crore in March 2023 up 33.94% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 78.37% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2023 down 30.59% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2022.

    Orient Beverage EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.76 in March 2022.

    Orient Beverage shares closed at 121.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 43.40% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Beverages
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.5722.5519.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.5722.5519.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.585.316.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.134.013.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.38-0.36-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.133.773.34
    Depreciation0.650.640.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.539.277.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.83-0.09-1.06
    Other Income3.471.805.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.641.714.31
    Interest1.871.461.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.770.252.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.770.252.79
    Tax0.08-0.01-0.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.690.263.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.690.263.19
    Equity Share Capital2.162.162.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.191.2014.76
    Diluted EPS3.191.2014.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.191.2014.76
    Diluted EPS3.191.2014.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Orient Beverage #Orient Beverages #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am