Orient Beverage Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.57 crore, up 33.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.57 crore in March 2023 up 33.94% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 78.37% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2023 down 30.59% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2022.

Orient Beverage EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.76 in March 2022.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 121.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 43.40% over the last 12 months.