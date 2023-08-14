English
    Orient Beverage Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore, up 26.66% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore in June 2023 up 26.66% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2023 up 74.87% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022.

    Orient Beverage EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.19 in June 2022.

    Orient Beverage shares closed at 137.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Beverages
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.6425.5724.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.6425.5724.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.646.587.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.835.134.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.370.38-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.264.134.15
    Depreciation0.640.650.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.149.538.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.50-0.830.49
    Other Income1.343.470.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.842.641.47
    Interest1.821.871.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.020.770.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.020.770.32
    Tax-0.100.08-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.120.690.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.120.690.48
    Equity Share Capital2.162.162.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.193.192.19
    Diluted EPS5.193.192.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.193.192.19
    Diluted EPS5.193.192.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

