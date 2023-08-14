Orient Beverage Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore, up 26.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.64 crore in June 2023 up 26.66% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2023 up 74.87% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022.

Orient Beverage EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.19 in June 2022.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 137.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.