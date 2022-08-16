Orient Beverage Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.98 crore, up 149.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.98 crore in June 2022 up 149.55% from Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 122.12% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022 up 365.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

Orient Beverage EPS has increased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.04 in June 2021.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 118.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.97% returns over the last 6 months and 63.96% over the last 12 months.