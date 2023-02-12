English
    Orient Beverage Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.55 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.55 crore in December 2022 up 5.97% from Rs. 21.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 44.68% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2022 up 24.34% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

    Orient Beverages
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.5523.1621.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.5523.1621.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.315.975.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.013.912.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.36-0.250.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.774.323.84
    Depreciation0.640.510.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.278.457.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.250.77
    Other Income1.801.640.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.711.891.55
    Interest1.461.691.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.250.200.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.250.200.39
    Tax-0.01-0.33-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.260.530.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.260.530.47
    Equity Share Capital2.162.162.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.202.452.17
    Diluted EPS1.202.452.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.202.452.17
    Diluted EPS1.202.452.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
