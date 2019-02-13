Orient Beverage Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.45 crore, up 32.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.45 crore in December 2018 up 32.02% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 94.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2018 down 12.41% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2017.

Orient Beverage EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2017.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 91.40 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)