Orient Beverage Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, up 43.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in March 2023 up 43.46% from Rs. 21.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 116.42% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2023 down 30.14% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 121.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 43.40% over the last 12 months.