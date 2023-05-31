English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Beverage Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, up 43.46% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in March 2023 up 43.46% from Rs. 21.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 116.42% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2023 down 30.14% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.

    Orient Beverage shares closed at 121.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 43.40% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Beverages
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3726.9821.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3726.9821.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.849.939.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.951.241.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.44-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.924.073.73
    Depreciation0.690.700.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1411.018.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.47-1.29
    Other Income2.612.095.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.372.563.90
    Interest2.071.591.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.300.972.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.300.972.26
    Tax0.740.04-0.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.440.932.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.440.932.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.440.932.68
    Equity Share Capital2.162.162.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.044.3012.40
    Diluted EPS-2.044.3012.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.044.3012.40
    Diluted EPS-2.044.3012.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Orient Beverage #Orient Beverages #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm