Orient Beverage Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore, up 43.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Beverages are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.37 crore in March 2023 up 43.46% from Rs. 21.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 116.42% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2023 down 30.14% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022.
Orient Beverage shares closed at 121.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.35% returns over the last 6 months and 43.40% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Beverages
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.37
|26.98
|21.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.37
|26.98
|21.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.84
|9.93
|9.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.95
|1.24
|1.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.44
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.92
|4.07
|3.73
|Depreciation
|0.69
|0.70
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.14
|11.01
|8.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.47
|-1.29
|Other Income
|2.61
|2.09
|5.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.37
|2.56
|3.90
|Interest
|2.07
|1.59
|1.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.97
|2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.30
|0.97
|2.26
|Tax
|0.74
|0.04
|-0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|0.93
|2.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|0.93
|2.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.44
|0.93
|2.68
|Equity Share Capital
|2.16
|2.16
|2.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.04
|4.30
|12.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.04
|4.30
|12.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.04
|4.30
|12.40
|Diluted EPS
|-2.04
|4.30
|12.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited