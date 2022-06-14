 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Beverage Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore, up 32.24% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore in March 2022 up 32.24% from Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022 up 300.64% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022 up 10850% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Orient Beverage EPS has increased to Rs. 12.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.18 in March 2021.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 79.95 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)

Orient Beverages
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.17 23.52 14.75
Other Operating Income -- -- 1.26
Total Income From Operations 21.17 23.52 16.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.17 9.45 6.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.27 0.34 0.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -- -0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.73 4.08 4.30
Depreciation 0.48 0.39 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.04 8.54 6.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 0.72 -1.85
Other Income 5.19 0.85 1.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.90 1.57 -0.32
Interest 1.64 1.28 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.26 0.29 -1.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.26 0.29 -1.78
Tax -0.42 -0.10 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.68 0.39 -1.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.68 0.39 -1.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.68 0.39 -1.34
Equity Share Capital 2.16 2.16 2.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 11.69
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.40 1.80 -6.18
Diluted EPS 12.40 1.80 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.40 1.80 -6.18
Diluted EPS 12.40 1.80 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2022 10:55 am
