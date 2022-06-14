Orient Beverage Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore, up 32.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore in March 2022 up 32.24% from Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022 up 300.64% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2022 up 10850% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Orient Beverage EPS has increased to Rs. 12.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.18 in March 2021.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 79.95 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)