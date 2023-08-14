Orient Beverage Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, up 31.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in June 2023 up 31.64% from Rs. 29.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2023 up 368.29% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2023 up 125.73% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

Orient Beverage EPS has increased to Rs. 8.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 137.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.