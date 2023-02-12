Orient Beverage Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.98 crore, up 14.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.98 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 23.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 66.33% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.