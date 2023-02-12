English
    Orient Beverage Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.98 crore, up 14.71% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.98 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 23.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 66.33% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.

    Orient Beverages
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9827.8223.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9827.8223.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.9310.779.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.240.800.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.44----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.074.604.08
    Depreciation0.700.570.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.019.768.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.471.320.72
    Other Income2.092.150.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.563.471.57
    Interest1.591.871.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.971.600.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.971.600.29
    Tax0.04-0.34-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.931.940.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.931.940.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.931.940.39
    Equity Share Capital2.162.162.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.308.981.80
    Diluted EPS4.308.981.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.308.981.80
    Diluted EPS4.308.981.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited