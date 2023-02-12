Orient Beverage Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.98 crore, up 14.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.98 crore in December 2022 up 14.71% from Rs. 23.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2022 up 66.33% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.

Orient Beverage EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021.

Read More

Orient Beverage shares closed at 126.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 69.28% over the last 12 months.