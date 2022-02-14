Orient Beverage Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore, up 69.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.52 crore in December 2021 up 69.09% from Rs. 13.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021 up 123.08% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021 up 2060% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Orient Beverage EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.86 in December 2020.

Orient Beverage shares closed at 76.60 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)