Orient Bell Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 167.69 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.69 crore in September 2021 up 28.63% from Rs. 130.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2021 up 178.98% from Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.85 crore in September 2021 up 49.95% from Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2020.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2020.

Orient Bell shares closed at 358.05 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.49% returns over the last 6 months and 180.05% over the last 12 months.