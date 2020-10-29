Orient Bell Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 130.37 crore, up 6.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.37 crore in September 2020 up 6.16% from Rs. 122.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2020 up 321.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.57 crore in September 2020 up 39.08% from Rs. 7.60 crore in September 2019.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2019.

Orient Bell shares closed at 134.55 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 97.58% returns over the last 6 months and 10.38% over the last 12 months.