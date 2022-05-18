 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Bell Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.95 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.95 crore in March 2022 up 18.98% from Rs. 181.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.20 crore in March 2022 up 102.25% from Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2022 up 36.58% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 11.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.59 in March 2021.

Orient Bell shares closed at 457.75 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.41% returns over the last 6 months and 62.84% over the last 12 months.

Orient Bell
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 213.81 183.95 181.50
Other Operating Income 2.14 -- --
Total Income From Operations 215.95 183.95 181.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.43 26.69 25.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.24 50.99 56.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.38 -3.91 4.19
Power & Fuel 44.98 -- --
Employees Cost 24.59 24.43 22.26
Depreciation 5.54 5.73 5.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.18 66.81 53.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.37 13.22 13.57
Other Income 0.71 1.00 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.08 14.23 14.15
Interest 1.16 0.70 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.92 13.53 13.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.92 13.53 13.01
Tax 3.72 1.88 5.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.20 11.64 8.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.20 11.64 8.01
Equity Share Capital 14.43 14.41 14.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.26 8.08 5.59
Diluted EPS 11.09 7.98 5.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.26 8.08 5.59
Diluted EPS 11.09 7.98 5.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
