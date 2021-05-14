Orient Bell Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 181.50 crore, up 43.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.50 crore in March 2021 up 43.17% from Rs. 126.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in March 2021 up 48.01% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021 up 177.24% from Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2020.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.79 in March 2020.

Orient Bell shares closed at 239.15 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.83% returns over the last 6 months and 335.21% over the last 12 months.