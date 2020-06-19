Orient Bell Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 126.77 crore, down 23.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.77 crore in March 2020 down 23.25% from Rs. 165.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2020 up 133.27% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.03 crore in March 2020 down 29.91% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2019.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2019.

Orient Bell shares closed at 82.55 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.69% returns over the last 6 months and -35.03% over the last 12 months.