Orient Bell Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 165.17 crore, down 17.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.17 crore in March 2019 down 17.62% from Rs. 200.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2019 down 72.01% from Rs. 8.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2019 down 35.95% from Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2018.

Orient Bell EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.83 in March 2018.

Orient Bell shares closed at 154.70 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.02% returns over the last 6 months and -48.47% over the last 12 months.