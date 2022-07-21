Orient Bell Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore, up 78.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore in June 2022 up 78.16% from Rs. 86.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022 up 234.39% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2022 up 492.99% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in June 2021.

Orient Bell shares closed at 742.75 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 96.78% returns over the last 6 months and 115.51% over the last 12 months.