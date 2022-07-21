English
    Orient Bell Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore, up 78.16% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore in June 2022 up 78.16% from Rs. 86.72 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022 up 234.39% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2022 up 492.99% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021.

    Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.50 in June 2021.

    Orient Bell shares closed at 742.75 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 96.78% returns over the last 6 months and 115.51% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Bell
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.19213.8186.54
    Other Operating Income1.312.140.18
    Total Income From Operations154.50215.9586.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.5429.4314.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.5059.2423.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.14-0.38-0.02
    Power & Fuel45.7444.9817.24
    Employees Cost24.7724.5920.02
    Depreciation4.865.544.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.6432.1816.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5920.37-9.05
    Other Income2.130.710.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.7221.08-8.36
    Interest0.651.161.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.0719.92-9.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.0719.92-9.52
    Tax2.313.72-4.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7616.20-5.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7616.20-5.03
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.4314.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6911.26-3.50
    Diluted EPS4.5911.09-3.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6911.26-3.50
    Diluted EPS4.5911.09-3.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
