Orient Bell Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.73 crore, down 64.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.73 crore in June 2020 down 64.59% from Rs. 120.68 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.04 crore in June 2020 down 3347.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2020 down 263.03% from Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2019.

Orient Bell shares closed at 84.50 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.33% returns over the last 6 months and -32.10% over the last 12 months.