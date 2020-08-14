Orient Bell Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.73 crore, down 64.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.73 crore in June 2020 down 64.59% from Rs. 120.68 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.04 crore in June 2020 down 3347.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2020 down 263.03% from Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2019.
Orient Bell shares closed at 84.50 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.33% returns over the last 6 months and -32.10% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Bell
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.73
|126.77
|120.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.47
|Total Income From Operations
|42.73
|126.77
|120.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.07
|17.59
|17.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.37
|52.34
|35.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.72
|-2.98
|3.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|20.79
|Employees Cost
|17.05
|16.21
|18.22
|Depreciation
|5.02
|5.24
|4.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.32
|38.87
|18.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.82
|-0.50
|1.46
|Other Income
|0.29
|2.29
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.53
|1.79
|2.56
|Interest
|1.74
|1.52
|2.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.27
|0.27
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|2.71
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.56
|0.27
|0.50
|Tax
|-4.52
|-5.14
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.04
|5.41
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.04
|5.41
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|14.30
|14.28
|14.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.73
|3.79
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-7.73
|3.75
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.73
|3.79
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-7.73
|3.75
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm