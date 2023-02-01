Orient Bell Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.26 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.26 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 183.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 73.81% from Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2022 down 48% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.