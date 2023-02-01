English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Bell Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.26 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 177.26 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 183.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 73.81% from Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2022 down 48% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

    Orient Bell
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations175.81173.00183.95
    Other Operating Income1.45----
    Total Income From Operations177.26173.00183.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.0226.6026.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.0340.5350.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.69-2.66-3.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.7226.2224.43
    Depreciation5.705.265.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.4370.4366.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.056.6213.22
    Other Income0.631.651.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.688.2714.23
    Interest0.580.530.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.107.7313.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.107.7313.53
    Tax1.051.911.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.055.8211.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.055.8211.64
    Equity Share Capital14.4614.4614.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.114.168.08
    Diluted EPS2.074.087.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.114.168.08
    Diluted EPS2.074.087.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited