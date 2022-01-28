Orient Bell Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.95 crore, up 24.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.95 crore in December 2021 up 24.39% from Rs. 147.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2021 up 64% from Rs. 7.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021 up 26.97% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2020.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 8.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.96 in December 2020.

Orient Bell shares closed at 379.90 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.88% returns over the last 6 months and 68.84% over the last 12 months.