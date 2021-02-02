Orient Bell Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 147.88 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.88 crore in December 2020 up 21.18% from Rs. 122.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.10 crore in December 2020 up 1768.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2020 up 63.41% from Rs. 9.62 crore in December 2019.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2019.

Orient Bell shares closed at 223.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 200.81% returns over the last 6 months and 90.87% over the last 12 months.