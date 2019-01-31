Orient Bell Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 138.06 crore, down 16.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.06 crore in December 2018 down 16.74% from Rs. 165.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2018 down 64% from Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2018 down 23.9% from Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2017.

Orient Bell EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2017.

Orient Bell shares closed at 172.70 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.73% returns over the last 6 months and -45.11% over the last 12 months.