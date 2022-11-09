Orient Bell Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.00 crore, up 3.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.00 crore in September 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 167.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in September 2022 down 30.86% from Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2022 down 14.64% from Rs. 15.85 crore in September 2021.

Orient Bell EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.04 in September 2021.

Orient Bell shares closed at 590.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.36% returns over the last 6 months and 52.71% over the last 12 months.