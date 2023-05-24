English
    Orient Bell Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200.33 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.33 crore in March 2023 down 7.23% from Rs. 215.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2023 down 61.65% from Rs. 16.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2023 down 46.92% from Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2022.

    Orient Bell EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.48 in March 2022.

    Orient Bell shares closed at 611.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.78% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Bell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.26175.81213.81
    Other Operating Income1.071.452.14
    Total Income From Operations200.33177.26215.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.5929.0229.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.5547.0359.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.04-5.69-0.37
    Power & Fuel----44.98
    Employees Cost24.1525.7224.59
    Depreciation5.295.705.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.8471.4332.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.874.0520.37
    Other Income0.970.630.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.844.6821.08
    Interest0.630.581.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.214.1019.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.214.1019.92
    Tax2.111.053.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.103.0516.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.103.0516.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.240.090.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.343.1416.53
    Equity Share Capital14.4914.4614.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.392.1811.48
    Diluted EPS4.312.1311.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.392.1811.48
    Diluted EPS4.312.1311.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 24, 2023