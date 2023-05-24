Orient Bell Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200.33 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.33 crore in March 2023 down 7.23% from Rs. 215.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2023 down 61.65% from Rs. 16.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2023 down 46.92% from Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2022.

Orient Bell EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.48 in March 2022.

Orient Bell shares closed at 611.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.78% over the last 12 months.