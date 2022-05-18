English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Orient Bell Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.95 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 215.95 crore in March 2022 up 18.98% from Rs. 181.50 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.53 crore in March 2022 up 100.12% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2022 up 36.58% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

    Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.77 in March 2021.

    Close

    Orient Bell shares closed at 457.75 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.41% returns over the last 6 months and 62.84% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Bell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations213.81183.95181.50
    Other Operating Income2.14----
    Total Income From Operations215.95183.95181.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.4326.6925.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods59.2450.9956.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.37-3.914.19
    Power & Fuel44.98----
    Employees Cost24.5924.4322.26
    Depreciation5.545.735.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.1766.8153.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3713.2213.57
    Other Income0.711.000.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0814.2314.15
    Interest1.160.701.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.9213.5313.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.9213.5313.01
    Tax3.731.885.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.1911.648.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.1911.648.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.340.470.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.5312.118.26
    Equity Share Capital14.4314.4114.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.488.415.77
    Diluted EPS11.327.985.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.488.415.77
    Diluted EPS11.327.985.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Bell #Results
    first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.