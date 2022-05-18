Orient Bell Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.95 crore, up 18.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.95 crore in March 2022 up 18.98% from Rs. 181.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.53 crore in March 2022 up 100.12% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.62 crore in March 2022 up 36.58% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2021.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 11.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.77 in March 2021.

Orient Bell shares closed at 457.75 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.41% returns over the last 6 months and 62.84% over the last 12 months.