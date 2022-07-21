 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Orient Bell Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore, up 78.16% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore in June 2022 up 78.16% from Rs. 86.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2022 up 236.72% from Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022 up 493.26% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021.

Orient Bell EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in June 2021.

Orient Bell shares closed at 742.75 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 96.78% returns over the last 6 months and 115.51% over the last 12 months.

Orient Bell
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 153.19 213.81 86.54
Other Operating Income 1.31 2.14 0.18
Total Income From Operations 154.50 215.95 86.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.54 29.43 14.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.50 59.24 23.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.14 -0.37 -0.02
Power & Fuel 45.74 44.98 17.24
Employees Cost 24.77 24.59 20.02
Depreciation 4.86 5.54 4.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.63 32.17 16.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.60 20.37 -9.05
Other Income 2.13 0.71 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.73 21.08 -8.36
Interest 0.65 1.16 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.08 19.92 -9.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.08 19.92 -9.52
Tax 2.31 3.73 -4.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.77 16.19 -5.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.77 16.19 -5.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.23 0.34 -0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.00 16.53 -5.12
Equity Share Capital 14.44 14.43 14.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.85 11.48 -3.57
Diluted EPS 4.75 11.32 -3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.85 11.48 -3.57
Diluted EPS 4.75 11.32 -3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
