Orient Bell Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore, up 102.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore in June 2021 up 102.95% from Rs. 42.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2021 up 55.17% from Rs. 11.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021 up 67.77% from Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2020.

Orient Bell shares closed at 419.90 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.62% returns over the last 6 months and 442.86% over the last 12 months.