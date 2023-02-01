 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Bell Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.26 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.26 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 183.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2022 down 74.08% from Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2022 down 48% from Rs. 19.96 crore in December 2021.

Orient Bell
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.81 173.00 183.95
Other Operating Income 1.45 -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.26 173.00 183.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.02 26.60 26.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 47.03 40.53 50.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.69 -2.66 -3.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.72 26.22 24.43
Depreciation 5.70 5.26 5.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.43 70.43 66.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.05 6.62 13.22
Other Income 0.63 1.65 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.68 8.27 14.23
Interest 0.58 0.53 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.10 7.73 13.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.10 7.73 13.53
Tax 1.05 1.92 1.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.05 5.81 11.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.05 5.81 11.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.09 0.18 0.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.14 5.99 12.11
Equity Share Capital 14.46 14.46 14.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 4.16 8.41
Diluted EPS 2.13 4.08 7.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.18 4.16 8.41
Diluted EPS 2.13 4.08 7.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited