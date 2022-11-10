 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Orient Abrasive Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.74 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Abrasives are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.74 crore in September 2022 down 14.44% from Rs. 72.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 27.95% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2022 up 30.52% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.

Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 30.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 6.75% over the last 12 months.

Orient Abrasives
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.74 89.80 72.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.74 89.80 72.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.31 33.14 19.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.35 28.27 18.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.54 -1.53 7.02
Power & Fuel -- 5.86 3.75
Employees Cost 6.63 4.00 6.55
Depreciation 2.45 2.45 2.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.93 13.04 12.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.54 4.58 1.61
Other Income 2.05 1.12 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.58 5.70 1.92
Interest 0.96 0.83 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.62 4.87 1.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.62 4.87 1.32
Tax 0.78 1.45 -0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.85 3.42 1.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.85 3.42 1.44
Equity Share Capital 11.97 11.97 11.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.29 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.29 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.15 0.29 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.15 0.29 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Abrasive #Orient Abrasives #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.