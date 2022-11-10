Orient Abrasive Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.74 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.74 crore in September 2022 down 14.44% from Rs. 72.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 27.95% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2022 up 30.52% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.

Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Orient Abrasive shares closed at 30.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 6.75% over the last 12 months.