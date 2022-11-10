English
    Orient Abrasive Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.74 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Abrasives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.74 crore in September 2022 down 14.44% from Rs. 72.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 27.95% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.03 crore in September 2022 up 30.52% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.

    Orient Abrasive EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

    Orient Abrasive shares closed at 30.05 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 6.75% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.7489.8072.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.7489.8072.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.3133.1419.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.3528.2718.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.54-1.537.02
    Power & Fuel--5.863.75
    Employees Cost6.634.006.55
    Depreciation2.452.452.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9313.0412.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.544.581.61
    Other Income2.051.120.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.585.701.92
    Interest0.960.830.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.624.871.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.624.871.32
    Tax0.781.45-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.853.421.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.853.421.44
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.290.12
    Diluted EPS0.150.290.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.150.290.12
    Diluted EPS0.150.290.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

